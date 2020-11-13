Funimation, Sony Stream FLOW Concert on Friday

Funimation and Sony announced on Thursday that they are presenting rock band FLOW 's " FLOW CHOKAIGI 2020 – ANIME SHIBARI RETURNS" concert on Friday. The concert took place at Makuhari Messe on February 24. Funimation will host a stream of the concert on Friday at 9:00 p.m. EST, with FLOW band members taking questions live starting at 10:00 p.m. EST.

The stream will be available through Funimation in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom; through Wakanim in France, Russia, Denmark, and Scandinavia; and through AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand. The concert will also stream in Mexico and Brazil after Funimation 's service launches in those regions later this year.

FLOW released the Blu-ray Disc and DVD of the live concert on August 5.

FLOW consists of vocalists Kohshi and Keigo, guitarist Take, bassist Got's, and drummer Iwasaki. The band began when the brothers Kohshi and Take began playing together. The band debuted in 2001 with their self-released "Flow #0" single. They signed with Ki/oon Music and released their first major-label single, "Blaster," in 2003.

The group have performed theme songs for such anime as Eureka Seven , EUREKA SEVEN AO , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (both seasons), The Seven Deadly Sins , Naruto , Naruto Shippūden , Durarara!!×2 Ketsu , Tales of Zestiria the X , Heroman , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Samurai Flamenco , and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods .

Source: Press release