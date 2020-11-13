News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 2-8

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pikmin 3 Deluxe at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: November 2-8

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo October 30 67,925 239,274
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 37,256 1,783,608
3 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 31,687 5,941,433
4 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle Nintendo November 6 18,638 18,638
5 NSw Shadowverse: Champion's Battle Cygames November 5 13,871 13,871
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,318 3,250,835
7 PS4 Watch Dogs: Legion Ubisoft October 29 8,723 49,685
8 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18 8,536 373,171
9 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,091 1,551,842
10 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,638 3,790,783
11 NSw Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster Atlus October 29 7,068 59,549
12 PS4 Kangokutō Mary Skelter Finale Compile Heart November 5 6,819 6,819
13 PS4 Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster Atlus October 29 6,671 55,501
14 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,046 3,871,914
15 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,783 1,591,405
16 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,807 3,596,910
17 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 4,571 420,726
18 NSw Kangokutō Mary Skelter Finale Compile Heart November 5 4,544 4,544
19 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,056 1,676,903
20 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,633 922,995

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 26-November 1
