News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 2-8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pikmin 3 Deluxe at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|October 30
|67,925
|239,274
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|37,256
|1,783,608
|3
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|31,687
|5,941,433
|4
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle
|Nintendo
|November 6
|18,638
|18,638
|5
|NSw
|Shadowverse: Champion's Battle
|Cygames
|November 5
|13,871
|13,871
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|12,318
|3,250,835
|7
|PS4
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Ubisoft
|October 29
|8,723
|49,685
|8
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18
|8,536
|373,171
|9
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,091
|1,551,842
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,638
|3,790,783
|11
|NSw
|Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster
|Atlus
|October 29
|7,068
|59,549
|12
|PS4
|Kangokutō Mary Skelter Finale
|Compile Heart
|November 5
|6,819
|6,819
|13
|PS4
|Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster
|Atlus
|October 29
|6,671
|55,501
|14
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,046
|3,871,914
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,783
|1,591,405
|16
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,807
|3,596,910
|17
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|4,571
|420,726
|18
|NSw
|Kangokutō Mary Skelter Finale
|Compile Heart
|November 5
|4,544
|4,544
|19
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,056
|1,676,903
|20
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,633
|922,995
Source: Famitsu