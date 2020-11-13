Moriarty the Patriot Anime's 2nd Promo Video Streamed

24-episode anime premiered on October 11, with 2nd half debuting in April 2021

The official website for the television anime of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) manga began streaming the show's second promotional video on Friday, as well as a commercial for the show's home video releases.

The eight three-episode Blu-ray Disc/DVD volumes with optional English subtitles will ship in Japan from January 27 to October 27 (with a three-month break between the fourth and fifth volumes).

The anime premiered on October 11, and will have 24 episodes. The second half of the anime will premiere in April 2021. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

Kazuya Nomura ( Joker Game , Run with the Wind , Black Fox ) is directing the anime at Production I.G . Go Zappa and Taku Kishimoto are in charge of the series scripts. Tooru Ookubo ( Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings , Tokimeki Restaurant: Miracle6 ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director. Tasuku Hatanaka is performing the anime's opening theme song "DYING WISH," while STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION are performing the ending theme song "ALPHA."

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. Shueisha published the manga's 13th volume on November 4. The manga's "Saigo no Jiken" (The Final Problem) arc will reach its climax in the 14th volume, which will ship in Japan in April 2021. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.