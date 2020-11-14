Seven Seas Reveals 'Airship' Imprint for Light Novels, Prose Novels

Novels make up 25% of company's title list now; new licenses to be announced on November 30

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Friday that it is launching a new imprint titled "Airship" for its library of light novels and prose novels.

According to Seven Seas Entertainment publisher Jason DeAngelis , the company has been publishing Japanese light novels since 2006. He added, "But in the last several years, we've dramatically expanded, so that light novels now comprise about twenty-five percent of our yearly title list." The company also has a digital-early program for its light novel series.

The company will begin using the Airship logo on novels debuting in January 2021, and backlist titles will be included over time. The company plans to announce new licenses for the imprint on November 30 on social media.

Seven Seas Entertainment launched a new mature reader manga imprint titled Ghost Ship in October 2017.



Source: Press release