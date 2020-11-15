3rd Girls & Panzer das Finale Anime Film to Open Next March

3rd part in 6-part series

The " Girls & Panzer das Finale Live-Streamed Special ~Panzer Vor to Episode 3!" program announced on Sunday that the third film in the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series will open next March.

Director Tsutomu Mizushima had revealed on May 1 that production of the film was continuing. He added that the staff members had started editing the film, and that they were steadily preparing for dialogue recording to begin.

The first Girls und Panzer das Finale film opened in Japan in 59 theaters in December 2017. The film features new characters from BC Freedom High School as they engage in a winter battle.

The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The film depicts the finale of the battle between Ooarai Girls Academy and BC Freedom High School, and will also show the battles for Kuromorimine Girls Academy, Pravda Girls High School, and other schools. The film's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release in Japan included a new original video animation ( OVA ) titled "Taiyaki War!" when it shipped in February.

The Finale anime project also has immersive 4DX and MX4D screenings . Each of the immersive screenings combine two episodes; the first ones combine the first and second episodes. The next set of immersive screenings will combine the third and fourth episodes, and the last set will combine the fifth and sixth episodes.

Sayaka Sasaki is performing the opening theme song "Grand symphony" for the first three episodes. ChouCho , who performed the opening theme song for the television anime and the 2015 film, is returning as the opening theme song artist for the project's last three episodes.