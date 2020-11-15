My Sweet Girl Manga Ends in 13th Volume

Final volume ships in April 2021

The 12th compiled volume of Rumi Ichinohe 's My Sweet Girl ( Kimi wa Kawaii Onna no Ko ) manga announced on Friday that the manga will end in its 13th volume in April 2021.

Kodansha Comics launched the manga in English in February 2019. The company describes the manga:

“Love isn't for me.” That is what Tsugumi Koeda, a first-year high school student always told herself. Her small-framed, flat body has given Koeda a serious complex, making it totally impossible for her to ever imagine falling in love. That is, until one day when Masamune Sena, a boy from the next class sees her thin, boyish body by accident … Since then, whenever Tsugumi's with the natural and frank Masamune, the feelings she's held back, feelings that she wants to be “a girl” like everybody else start to grow more and more … This is a pure and slow-step love story dedicated to all the girls who find things awkward when it comes to love!

Kodansha Comics published the 11th compiled volume in English on November 3.

Ichinohe launched the ongoing manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in 2015.