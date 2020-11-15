Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle's New Trailer Previews Beverly's Opening Song

Filipino singer contributes to film opening on Christmas in Japan, in 2021 in the West

The third full trailer and fourth teaser trailer for Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle ( Gekijōban Pocket Monster Koko ), the 23rd anime film in the Pokémon franchise , debuted this weekend. The full trailer previews the opening theme song "Koko" by Filipino singer Beverly ( Fairy Tail , Fruits Basket ) for the first time.

The new teaser trailer uses the film's main theme song "Fushigi na Fushigi na Ikimono" ("Wonderful, Marvelous Creatures") by vocalist Tortoise Matsumoto of the rock band ulfuls.

The film will open on December 25 in Japan. TOHO had originally planned to open the film on July 10, but the staff delayed the film due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The film will then open in the West in 2021.

The new film's story is set in Okoya Forest, a Pokémon paradise protected by strict rules that forbid outsiders from setting foot inside. The film centers on Koko, a boy who was raised by Pokémon and also considers himself as one, treating the Mythical Pokémon Zarude as his father. Ash and Pikachu encounter Koko during an adventure. The film focuses on the theme of a "human raised by Pokémon," instead of the previous films' focus of the "bond between a human trainer and their Pokémon."

The film's cast includes (pictured below from left to right):

Shoko Nakagawa as Karen, a female researcher

as Karen, a female researcher Kankurō Nakamura as Zarude

as Zarude Moka Kamishiraishi as Koko

as Koko Kōichi Yamadera as Professor Zed, a Biotope Company researcher of cutting-edge technology whom Satoshi (Ash) meets when he visit Okoya Forest

Tetsuo Yajima returns from 2018's Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us film at OLM , and is co-writing the film's script with Pokémon series writer Atsuhiro Tomioka . TOHO is distributing the film. Hiroyuki Kato is the animation producer. Hirotaka Marufuji ( Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us chief animation director, sub-character designer) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director alongside Yasushi Nishitani ( Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us ). Masafumi Mima is the sound director.

Taiiku Okazaki produced the theme song and five other songs including "Okite no Uta" (The Song of Rules). (He previously contributed opening and ending songs to the Pokémon Sun & Moon television series.) Okazaki personally wrote the lyrics, wrote and arranged the music, and sang for the song "Show Window."

The film is the first all-new anime film in the franchise in two years, since the most recent films in the franchise include Pokémon Detective Pikachu (a live-action film) and Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution (a 3D CG remake of the 1998 film Pocket Monsters: Mewtwo no Gyakushū ).

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us , the 21st film in the franchise , opened in Japan in July 2018. Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution , the 22nd film in the Pokémon franchise , opened in Japan in July 2019.

Source: Comic Natalie