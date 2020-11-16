Anime Limited's Cloud Matsuri Online Event Hosts Uzumaki Anime Staff

U.K. anime distributor Anime Limited announced on Monday that its new Cloud Matsuri online event will host Uzumaki anime director Hiroshi Nagahama (pictured right) and producer Maki Terashima-Furuta . They will appear for a panel on November 21 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

The four-episode mini-series anime of Junji Ito 's Uzumaki horror manga will premiere on Toonami in 2021 after a delay. The anime was originally slated to debut on Toonami before it premiered in Japan, and it is currently unclear if that is still the case after the delay to 2021. Nagahama ( Mushishi ) is directing the mini-series at Studio Drive. Production I.G. USA and Adult Swim are co-producing the anime. Colin Stetson (Hereditary) is composing the music.

Previously announced Cloud Matsuri guests include Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda and assistant line producer Hiroomi Ikeya . Their panel will stream on November 22 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Additionally, the event will stream an extended version of an interview with Revolutionary Girl Utena anime director Kunihiko Ikuhara and manga artist Chiho Saitō on November 22 at 4:00 p.m. EST. A shorter version of the interview debuted during the MCM Comic Con Metaverse event.

Anime Limited will hold the new Cloud Matsuri event from November 21-22. The first Cloud Matsuri event streamed on Anime Limited 's YouTube channel on May 30-31.