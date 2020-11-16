CoroCoro Aniki Manga Magazine Moves From Paper to Digital Only

The winter issue of Shogakukan 's CoroCoro Aniki magazine revealed on November 13 that the magazine will move to a digital-only format beginning with its spring 2021 issue on March 15, 2021. The magazine's staff noted that compared to when the magazine launched in 2014, the number of people reading manga on smartphones has increased.

Shogakukan launched the magazine in October 2014. The magazine is aimed at middle school boys who have "graduated" from the Coro Coro Comics magazine, and men who have been reading the magazine for 20 to 30 years.

Shogakukan publishes the magazine seasonally, with four issues every year.



Source: Comic Natalie