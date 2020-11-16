Gunslinger Girl Manga Creator Yu Aida Prepares New Series

Aida began recruiting background assistant in October

Manga creator Yu Aida ( Gunslinger Girl ) revealed on Twitter on Friday that he is working on a new series. Aida began recruiting a background assistant for a new series on October 2.

Aida launched the 1518! (pronounced Ichi Go Ichi Hachi ) manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in August 2014 and ended it in March 2019. The series went on hiatus several times. After the most recent hiatus in October 2016, the manga resumed in March 2017 as a monthly series.

Aida ended his Gunslinger Girl manga in September 2012. ADV released part of the manga in North America, and then Seven Seas re-released the entire series in omnibus form in 2011-2013. The manga inspired two television anime series and an original video anime, and Funimation released all three on home video.

