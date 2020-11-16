Jagaaan Manga by As the Gods Will's Muneyuki Kaneshiro Enters 'Last Battle'

Supernatural battle manga launched in 2017

This year's 51st issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Kensuke Nishida's Jagaaan manga is entering its "final battle."

The manga centers on Shintarō Jagasaki, a police officer who is bored with his job and domestic life, currently living with a girlfriend, and living a life headed toward marriage and settling down with a family. His life takes an immediate turn for the interesting when a monster appears on a train, and he suddenly gains the power to shoot with his right hand.

Kaneshiro and Nishida launched the manga in Big Comic Spirits in February 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on September 30.

Kaneshiro previously wrote the Kami-sama no Iu Toori ( As the Gods Will ) manga with artist Akeji Fujimura in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2011 to 2012. They then launched a sequel series titled As the Gods Will: The Second Series ( Kami-sama no Iu Toori Ni ) in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2013. The manga ended in December 2016. Crunchyroll simultaneously published chapters online along with the Japanese release, and Kodansha Comics released the 21 compiled volumes digitally.

Kami-sama no Iu Toori inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike in 2014. FUNimation Entertainment released the film on home video in North America. Kaneshiro and Fujimura launched a manga titled Grashros in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in July 2017, and the manga ended with the fifth volume in October 2018.

Nishida launched a spinoff manga of Kengo Hanazawa 's I am a Hero manga titled I am a Hero in Nagasaki in Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits online magazine in March 2017, and ended it in October of the same year.