Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight's Rin Mikimoto Launches New Manga in January

Manga teased as "different flavor from usual Mikimoto story"

The official Twitter account for Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed last Friday that manga creator Rin Mikimoto will launch a new manga in the magazine's February 2021 issue on January 13. The magazine teases the manga as a "different flavor from the usual Rin Mikimoto ." The magazine's January 2021 issue will provide more details in December.

Mikimoto recently ended the Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight ( Gozen 0-ji, Kiss Shi ni Kite yo ) manga on May 13, with the 12th and final compiled book volume shipping on July 13.

Mikimoto launched the manga in the magazine in 2015. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it released the 11th volume on October 27. The manga was nominated in the Best Shōjo Manga category for the 43rd annual Manga Awards in 2019. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan last December.