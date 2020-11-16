Viz Media, Manga Plus Publish Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro's Build King Manga

2nd chapter launches on Friday

Viz Media and MANGA Plus published the first chapter of Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro 's Build King manga in English on Monday. The second chapter launches on Friday .

MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Tonkachi and Renge live on mysterious Hammer Island, a place where no human should be able to survive. The two are carpenters who build houses for the island's inhabitants, but what are their special powers? And what are their dreams? Construction soon begins on this megabuild of a battle fantasy story!

Shimabukuro launched the "architecture battle" manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's 50th issue on Monday .

Shimabukuro published a one-shot titled "Build King" (pictured at left) in Weekly Shonen Jump in April 2018. Viz Media published the one-shot in English. The one-shot revolved around Kugi, a young man and carpenter who takes on jobs to build homes for animals for a living. He lives in a sentient house named Two-by-Four, and they bicker often. One day, a duo of burglars show up whose specialty is to steal buildings, but Two-by-Four manages to beat them into submission. It turns out the duo were part of a bigger organization whose goal is to take back the "mythical living house."

Shimabukuro's gourmet battle manga Toriko launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2008, and ended in November 2016. Viz Media published the manga in North America. The manga inspired a 147-episode television anime series in 2011-2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation released part of the series on DVD. The manga also inspired several anime specials and crossover specials, and an anime film in 2013.



