Hana to Yume Gets New Digital BL Spinoff Magazine

Hakusensha revealed on Monday that it will launch Trifle by Hana to Yume , a new boys love -focused digital spinoff magazine for its Hana to Yume magazine. The first issue will debut digitally on Thursday .

Manga creators featured in the issue first will include Nanpei Yamada , Karin Anzai, Momoka Kurousagi, Kurako Shima, Ningen Kikai, Aya Umazono, Nojiko Kinomi, Kaori Aya, Nino Natsuo, Sa Sasaki, and Emeichi.

Hana to Yume launched in 1974, and Hakusensha publishes new issues on the fifth and 20th of each month. The Bessatsu Hana to Yume sister magazine launched in 1977 and ended publication in May 2018. Another sister magazine, The Hana to Yume , launched as a "special edition" magazine in 1999. Hakusensha publishes new issues every other month.

Hakusensha will also begin publishing a digital-only "special edition" sister shōnen manga magazine to Hana to Yume this fall.

