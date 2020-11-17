Innocent's Shin'ichi Sakamoto Launches New Manga Based on Dracula

#DRCL Dracula Midnight Children launches in early 2021; 1-shot preview debuts on December 2

This year's 24th issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Shin'ichi Sakamoto ( Innoncent ) will launch a new manga titled #DRCL Dracula Midnight Children in early 2021. The new manga will have a one-shot preview in the magazine's next issue on December 2. The story will be Sakamoto's interpretation of Bram Stroker's Dracula novel.

Sakamoto launched Innocent in 2013, and the manga changed its name to Innocent Rouge (pictured below left) when it moved from Weekly Young Jump to Grand Jump in 2015. Shueisha published nine compiled book volumes for the original Innocent manga.

Sakamoto ended the Innocent Rouge manga in January, and Shueisha published the 12th and final compiled book volume in February. The story again centers on Charles-Henri, the eldest brother in the Sanson family of executioners, and his sister Marie-Joseph, who lives a free life in Versailles. One day, Marie-Joseph's love Alain is murdered at the hands of aristocrats.

Innocent was nominated for the 18th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize "Reader Award" in 2014, and was also nominated for the eighth Manga Taisho awards in 2015.

Sakamoto collaborated with fellow manga creator Usamaru Furuya earlier this year on a new one-shot manga that follows the adventures of a small vampire who lives eternally through the ages, all alone.

