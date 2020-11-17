Koi wo Shiranai Bokutachi wa Manga by Rainbow Days' Minami Mizuno Goes on Hiatus

Series launched in June 2018

This year's December issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine announced on Friday that Minami Mizuno 's Koi o Shiranai Boku-tachi wa (We Who Know Nothing of Love) manga is going on hiatus due to the author's poor physical health. The announcement did not specify a return date, but the author noted that the manga will return soon.

The manga began with a one-shot in Bessatsu Margaret in January 2018, before launching a full serialization in June 2018.

The story centers on Eiji and Naohiko, two first-year high school students who have been friends since middle school. Naohiko has been in a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend Izumi since middle school, and Izumi is also good friends with Eiji. Eiji was mostly satisfied with being seen as a fun upperclassman in middle school, but something about high school changes him.

Mizuno launched her Rainbow Days manga in the February 2012 issue of Bessatsu Margaret , and ended it in March 2017. Shueisha published the 15th and final compiled book volume in April 2017. The manga inspired a drama CD that Shueisha bundled with a limited edition of the seventh volume in October 2014. The manga then inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2016. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The manga's 13th volume then bundled an original anime DVD in September 2016.