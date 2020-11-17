Mixed Vegetables' Ayumi Komura Draws New 1-Shot Manga

"Akane-chan no Fushidara na Konkatsu" centers on fox looking for her "destined man"

The December issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge published Ayumi Komura 's "Akane-chan no Fushidara na Konkatsu" (Akane-chan's Plays it Fast and Loose With Married Life) one-shot manga on Tuesday. The 40-page one-shot has a color opening page. The manga's story centers on the titular Akane-chan, a fox who is looking for her "destined man" with good genes.

Komura posted art from the one-shot on her Twitter account on Sunday.

Komura ended her Akumade Futari wa Business desu (Those Two Keep it Strictly Business) manga on November 5. She launched the manga in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine on April 3. Komura also ended her Okuchi no Sensei wa Shojo Danshi (The Dentist Was a Virgin Guy) manga on August 1.

Viz Media published Komura's Mixed Vegetables manga in print and digitally in North America. The American Library Association's Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) division listed the first Mixed Vegetables volume among its "great graphic novels for teens" published in 2009.

Komura's Kami-sama no Ekohiiki (Favoritism of the Gods) manga is inspiring a live-action series adaptation.