Stand By Me Doraemon 2 Film's Video Previews Masaki Suda's Theme Song

The official website for the Stand By Me Doraemon 2 CG anime film began streaming a new special promotional video for the film on Wednesday. The video previews the film's theme song "Niji" (Rainbow) by Masaki Suda .

The film will open in Japan on Friday . The film was originally slated to open in Japan on August 7 until it was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Satoshi Tsumabuki returns as the adult Nobita, while Nobuko Miyamoto voices Nobita's grandmother.. Franchise regulars Wasabi Mizuta , Megumi Oohara , Yumi Kakazu , Subaru Kimura , and Tomokazu Seki return as Doraemon, Nobita (child), Shizuka, Gian, and Suneo, respectively. Comedian Bakarhythm (Hidetomo Masuno) will play Nakameguro, a salesman for the Future Department Store that sends gadgets for Doraemon from the future. Television announcer Shin'ichi Hatori will play the voice of the Substitution Rope, a device from the Future Department Store.

The film's story will largely be based on the franchise 's 2000 film Doraemon: Obāchan no Omoide ( Doraemon: A Grandmother's Recollections ), but will add original elements, including the love story of Shizuka and Nobita that was also present in the previous Stand By Me Doraemon film. The 2000 film, in turn, was based on a chapter from the fourth manga volume.

Ryūichi Yagi and Takashi Yamazaki return from the first film as directors, with Yamazaki once again penning the script.

The first Stand By Me Doraemon film was the first 3D CG film in the franchise , and it eventually earned 8.38 billion yen (about US$77.16 million) in Japan and over 10 billion yen worldwide (about US$90 million).

A separate 2D anime film for the franchise titled Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyōryū (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) opened in Japan on August 7, after being postponed from its original March 6 opening in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. A new anime film titled Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Little Star Wars , a remake of the 1985 film of the same name, will open in Japan on March 5, 2021.