Iburō's story of plain girl who transforms into a beauty when she dresses up

The ComicFesta Anime brand announced on Wednesday that its newest television anime is based on the JimiHen—!! ~Jimiko o Kaechaū Jun Isei Kōyū~ (Pure Heterosexual Intercourse That Transforms a Plain Girl) manga by Iburō. The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 3.

The story follows the relationship between two co-workers, office worker Rena Yukuhashi and businessman Ryōhei Hachiya. Yukuhashi seems like the plainest woman at her company, but she transforms into a stunning beauty when she dresses up outside the office. Flustered upon seeing Yukuhashi transformed, Hachiya inadvertently utters what sounds like an invitation to get to know each other better — without realizing they are standing in front of a love hotel.

The cast includes:



Kazane as Rena Yukuhashi

as Rena Yukuhashi Mahito Kawamura as Ryōhei Hachiya

Usa Fujisaki as Rie Sekiguchi, a co-worker

Hibiki Nanashino as Buchō (Manager), everyone's boss



(Unlike other ComicFesta Anime , this new anime does not list different cast members for the "on-air" and "premium" editions.)

Rei Ishikura is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi and co-writing the scripts with Eeyo Kurosaki . Kazuya Kuroda designing the characters and is also serving with Kakuto Gai as chief animation directors. Takahiro Enomoto is directing the sound at Studio Mausu .

The "premium edition" of the anime with adult scenes will stream on the ComicFesta Anime website on January 3 at 24:00 (effectively, January 4 at midnight). The "on-air edition" of the anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on January 3 at 25:00 (January 4 at 1:00 a.m.) A special about the new program will air on December 27 at 25:00 (December 28 at 1:00 a.m.) on Tokyo MX .

Katsura first serialized the manga digitally under the title Jimiko wa Igai ni Ero Katta (The Plain Girl Was Unxpectedly Erotic), and Suiseisha has also been publishing the manga under the title JimiHen—!! ~Jimiko o Kaechaū Jun Isei Kōyū~.

The anime is part of the " ComicFesta Anime " series of anime shorts that have been streaming and airing since April 2017. Previous anime to debut through the ComicFesta Anime project include Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... in April 2017; Skirt no Naka wa Kedamono Deshita in July 2017; Omiai Aite wa Oshiego, Tsuyoki na, Mondaiji. in October 2017; 25-Sai no Joshi Kōsei: Kodomo ni wa Oshierarenai Koto Shite Yaru yo in January 2018; Sweet Punishment in April 2018; Onna no Ko ga Ochita saki wa, Ore no Musuko no Sakippo Deshita in July 2018; Shūdengo, Capsule Hotel de, Jōshi ni Binetsu Tsutawaru Yoru. in October 2018; Papa Datte, Shitai in January 2019; Araiya-san! Ore to Aitsu ga Onnayu de!? in April 2019; Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō: Osananajimi wa Shōbōshi in July 2019; XL Jōshi in October 2019, The Titan's Bride in July 2020, Ōkami-san wa Taberaretai in September 2020, and the recent anime Otona nya Koi no Shikata ga Wakaranee!

Sources: JimiHen—!! ~Jimiko o Kaechaū Jun Isei Kōyū~ anime's website, Comic Natalie