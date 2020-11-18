'Josee, The Tiger and the Fish' Anime Film Reveals Extended Promo Video, New Visual

Film opens on December 25

The official website for the anime film of Seiko Tanabe 's short story Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ) unveiled an extended promotional video and new visual on Wednesday. The video previews the film's theme song "Ao no Waltz" (Blue Waltz) and insert song "Shinkai" by Eve, and it starts with the memorable first encounter between Tsuneo and Josee on a slope.

BONES ' anime film will open in Japan on December 25, delayed from its scheduled summer opening due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The film's story centers on the relationship between Tsuneo and Josee. Tsuneo is a university student, and Josee is a young girl who has rarely gone out of the house by herself due to her being unable to walk. The two meet when Tsuneo finds Josee's grandmother taking her out for a morning walk.

Kotaro Tamura ( Noragami , Noragami Aragoto ) is directing the anime. Nao Emoto ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season ) drew the original characters designs, and Haruko Iizuka ( Tamayura , Children of the Whales , Endro~! ) is designing those characters for animation, as well as serving as chief animation director. Sayaka Kuwamura ( Strobe Edge ) is writing the script. loundraw ( Tsuki ga Kirei , I want to eat your pancreas character design) is credited for concept design. Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden , Schwarzes Marken ) is composing the music. Shochiku and Kadokawa will distribute the film.

The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) screened the film during the event, which was held from October 31 to November 9 at EX Theater Roppongi and other Tokyo theaters.

The film inspired a manga adaptation that debuted in Kadokawa 's Da Vinci magazine in January, and ended on October 6. Emoto, the artist of the O Maidens in Your Savage Season manga, and the original character designer for the film, drew the manga.

Tanabe published the original story in the 1985 short story collection of the same name. The story inspired a live-action film in 2003.