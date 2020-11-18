The Game Awards 2020 Nominees Revealed

Final Fantasy VII Remake , Animal Crossing: New Horizons nominated for Game of the Year

The Game Awards announced its list of 2020 nominees on Wednesday. The nominees for Game of the Year include Square Enix 's Final Fantasy VII Remake and Nintendo 's Animal Crossing: New Horizons . Other nominees from Japanese game franchises, or developed or published by Japanese companies or their overseas subsidiaries, include:

Best Game Direction: Final Fantasy VII Remake ( Square Enix )

( ) Best Narrative: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware/George Kamitani)

(Vanillaware/George Kamitani) Best Art Direction: Final Fantasy VII Remake ( Square Enix )

( ) Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy VII Remake ( Square Enix )

( ) Best Audio Design: Resident Evil 3 ( CAPCOM )

( ) Best Action: Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)

(Dotemu) Best Mobile Game: Pokémon Cafe Mix (Genius Sonority)

(Genius Sonority) Best Role Playing: Final Fantasy VII Remake ( Square Enix ), Persona 5 Royal ( Atlus ), Yakuza: Like a Dragon ( Sega )

( ), ( ), ( ) Best Fighting: Granblue Fantasy: Versus ( Arc System Works ), Street Fighter V: Champion Edition ( CAPCOM ), One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows ( Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment ), Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl-r] (French Bread)

( ), ( ), ( / ), (French Bread) Best Family: Animal Crossing: New Horizons ( Nintendo ), Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/ Nintendo ), Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/ Nintendo )

( ), (Velan Studios/ ), (Intelligent Systems/ ) Best Multiplayer: Animal Crossing: New Horizons ( Nintendo )

The awards ceremony will be held on December 10 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Last year, the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice game won Game of the Year as wel; as Best Action/Adventure Game. Kojima Productions' Death Stranding won Best Game Direction and Best Score/Music. CAPCOM 's Devil May Cry 5 won Best Action Game. Nintendo 's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate won Best Fighting Game, while Nintendo 's Luigi's Mansion 3 won Best Family Game. Intelligent Systems' Fire Emblem: Three Houses won Best Strategy Game.

Source: The Game Awards 2020