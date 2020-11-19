Ame no Hi mo Kami-sama to Sumō o Manga Ends With 14th Chapter

The official Twitter account for Chashiba Katase's manga adaptation of Kyo Shirodaira 's In/Spectre ( Kyokō Suiri ) manga revealed on Tuesday that the Ame no Hi mo Kami-sama to Sumō o (Sumo Wrestling With a God Even on Rainy Days) manga will end with its 14th chapter. The manga has published two-part chapters every month, and the first part of the 13th chapter also debuted on Tuesday.

Tamaki Toga draws the manga, which launched in December 2019. Based on Shirodaira's 2016 novel of the same name, it tells a youth mystery story set in a town where sumo wrestling remains supreme. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume on August 17.

The manga serializes concurrently with the In/Spectre manga, which runs in both Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R (which switched to digital-only in December 2019) and Monthly Shonen Magazine . Katase launched the manga in Shōnen Magazine R in April 2015. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English.

The In/Spectre manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on January 11. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as a Crunchyroll Original anime as it aired in Japan.