Madhouse Animates Azur Lane Game's Video for Dead or Alive Xtreme Venus Vacation Collaboration

Collaboration event begins on November 26

The official Twitter account and YouTube channel for Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi's Azur Lane smartphone game for iOS and Android devices posted an animated "image promotional video" for the game's collaboration event with KOEI Tecmo Games' Dead or Alive Xtreme Venus Vacation game on Wednesday. The anime studio Madhouse produced the animation.

The collaboration event will begin on November 26 in the Azur Lane game, and it will feature a new event map and new characters from Dead or Alive Xtreme Venus Vacation including Misaki and Nagisa.

In Azur Lane , players collect early 20th century warships from various countries and use fleets of six ships to battle enemies. Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi developed the game, and bilibili released it in China in May 2017. Shanghai Yostar released the game in Japan in September 2017. Yostar released an English version of the game in May 2019.

Yostar describes the Azur Lane game:

Azur Lane features an interactive combat system that combines the best of strategy and 2D shooter games. Players must command a flotilla, divided into two parts: the Vanguard Fleet and the Main Fleet. While the Vanguard is responsible for striking and clearing operations, the Main Fleet must focus on fire support and dealing damage to enemy ships. Strategy is key, and players must build their fleets carefully to succeed on the high seas. Players can strengthen their fleets from the base via the Academy and Dorms, where they can earn experience points, buy items from the shop, or improve their skills in the Classroom.

The original game inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2019. A spinoff manga adaptation debuted in December 2019.

KOEI Tecmo Games released the Dead or Alive Xtreme Venus Vacation game for PC in Japan in November 2017. The game is free to play, but players can use in-game currency to purchase items. The game also features the new character Misaki.