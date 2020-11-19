Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199, 2202 Compilation Film's Trailer Posted

Designer Nobuteru Yuhki's new visual brings together Starsha, Teresa for 1st time

The official website for the Star Blazers : Space Battleship Yamato anime project posted the full trailer for " Uchū Senkan Yamato " to Iu Jidai: Seireki 2202-nen no Sentaku (The " Space Battleship Yamato " Era: The Choice in 2202), the compilation film for the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 and Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 anime, on Thursday. The trailer previews some of the new sequences being animated for the film.

The website also posted a key visual that character designer Nobuteru Yuki drew. The visual features Starsha and Teresa, thus allowing "two beautiful goddesses who symbolize the ' Space Battleship Yamato ' Era to share the stage for the first time." The visual will be on the film's second batch of advance MoviTicke Cards, which will also come with a B2-size poster of the visual when they start selling on the Major website on Saturday at midnight and at participating theaters on November 27.

The film will open in Japan on January 15, 2021. The film will open in 36 theaters with a limited three-week screening run, and will also have a Blu-ray Disc and digital release on the same day.

The 120-minute compilation film will feature narration by Harutoshi Fukui , the main writer for the Space Battleship Yamato reimagining projects, offering commentary on the project. Fukui is also responsible for composing and supervising the compilation. The film's approach on the story will focus mainly on Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 , and will contain new animation shots.

Atsuki Sato is directing the film at Studio Mother , and Fukui and Yuka Minakawa wrote the script in collaboration with Hideki Oka. Junichirō Tamamori is serving as setting advisor, and Kia Asamiya storyboarded and animated the new sequences. The late Yoshinobu Nishizaki is credited for the original work, and Shoji Nishizaki is credited as executive producer and chief creative supervisor.

Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 is a remake of the original 1974 Space Battleship Yamato series created by Leiji Matsumoto and Yoshinobu Nishizaki . It first premiered in Japan as a series of seven movies shown theatrically in Japan from 2012 to 2013, before premiering on Japanese television in April 2013. The Uchū Senkan Yamato 2199: Hoshi-Meguru Hakobune anime film then opened in Japan in 2014.

As with Yamato 2199 , the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 sequel project premiered first as a series of seven films from June 2017 to March 2019. Yamato 2202's television version premiered in October 2018 in Japan. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in May 2019, and Funimation also began streaming an English dub . Funimation began streaming a simuldub of the second part of the sequel project on February 2.

Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: A New Journey), a new sequel project, will debut in Japan next winter.