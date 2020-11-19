Urashimasakatasen Band Unveils Anime Short to Celebrate New Album

The Urashimasakatasen band unveiled a new anime short for the band on Thursday. The anime short celebrates the release of the band's new album RAINBOW on November 25. Aside from the band members, the short features the voices of guest cast of Houchu Ohtsuka , Yuuki Kaji , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , and Hiroyuki Yoshino .

The short features much of the returning main staff for the Days of Urashimasakatasen anime, the band's short anime series from last year. The returning staff members at GAINAX Kyoto include director and art director Kakeru Ikeuchi , original character designer Fuyuka Tsukimori , animation character designer and chief animation director Sayumi Yokoyama , and sound director Satoki Iida . The performer " Tonari no Sakata ." wrote the script, and Takao Satoh is credited as compositing director of photography and XFD director.

Urashimasakatasen performed the opening theme song "SHOW MUST GO ON!!" for the second season of the STARMYU anime, and also performed the ending theme song "Ready" for the currently airing Akudama Drive anime.