Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! Anime Confirms 2 More Returning Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Kanaineko 's Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! (Bungo Stray Dogs Ruff!) spinoff manga for the Bungo Stray Dogs franchise revealed additional returning cast members for the series on Friday.

Mitsuru Miyamoto as Ōgai Mori



Sora Amamiya as Elise



The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX 1 channel on Tuesday, January 12 at 24:30 (effectively, Wednesday, January 13 at 12:30 a.m.), and it will also run on BS11 , MBS , and WOWOW .

The previously revealed cast members include:

Toshihiro Kikuchi (episode director on Vinland Saga , Great Pretender ) is directing the anime at BONES and Nomad . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Hetalia The Beautiful World , Girls' Last Tour , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ) is in charge of series scripts. Hiromi Daimi (episode animation director on Re:CREATORS , Dropkick on My Devil! ) is designing the characters.

For the new anime's ending theme song, Atsushi Nakajima (as voiced by Yūto Uemura ) sings a cover of the "Namae wo Yobu yo" (Call Out The Name) ending theme song from the first Bungo Stray Dogs season.

The comedy spinoff manga based on Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungo Stray Dogs manga shows the manga's characters in SD form in comedic gag scenes.

Kanaineko launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up ! manga website in December 2015.

Asagiri and Harukawa's original manga centers around a league of literary figures with supernatural powers. For example, in real life, Ryūnosuke Akutagawa wrote acclaimed stories that inspired Akira Kurosawa 's Rashōmon film and the Aoi Bungaku Series anime's Jigoku Hen (Hell Screen) arc. In Bungo Stray Dogs , he has the power to transform and manipulate his cloak into a monster-like entity. Together, some of these writers solve mysteries as part of the "Armed Detective Agency," while others appear as antagonists.



The first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016, and Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired. Funimation and Crunchyroll released the series on home video with an English dub last March. The anime's third season premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll and Funimation are both streaming the series.

An anime film, titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple , opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018, and Funimation began streaming the film in June 2019.

The manga also inspired a smartphone game that launched in December 2017. Ambition released the game in English in July 2018, and Crunchyroll took over publication of the game in November 2018. An OVA shipped with the manga's 13th compiled volume in August 2017.

Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English.