'Can You Just Die, My Darling?' Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

The December issue of Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R announced on Friday that Majuro Kaname and Sōsō Sakakibara 's Can You Just Die, My Darling? manga, now titled Konya wa Tsuki ga Kirei desu ga, Toriaezu Shine -last- , will end in two chapters.

The official Twitter account of the manga revealed on August 17 that the series will end in its fifth volume. The series changed to digital-only publication on June 6. The manga entered its final arc as of March 2019.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

"I want to kill you." Taku Kamishiro's crush on Mika Hanazono had always been one sided, until one fateful day, his feelings turn into murderous impulse instead … You won't be able to predict what each new page will bring!

Kaname and Sakakibara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in its debut issue in April 2015, but moved it to Monthly Shonen Magazine in February 2017. Kodansha published 10 volumes for the manga. The manga then changed its title to Konya wa Tsuki ga Kirei desu ga, Toriaezu Shine -last- , and Kodansha published the fourth volume of the new title on August 17.