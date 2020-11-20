News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 9-15

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
CoD: Black Ops Cold War, AC Valhalla, Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin top chart

Japan's Game Ranking: November 9-15

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Activision November 13 84,475 84,475
2 PS4 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft November 10 45,055 45,055
3 NSw Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Marvelous November 12 32,906 32,906
4 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 32,585 5,974,018
5 NSw Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo October 30 31,073 270,347
6 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 24,115 1,807,723
7 PS4 Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Marvelous November 12 22,955 22,955
8 PS4 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony Interactive Entertainment November 12 22,882 22,882
9 NSw Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory Square Enix November 11 22,813 22,813
10 PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony Interactive Entertainment November 12 18,640 18,640
11 PS5 Demon's Souls Sony Interactive Entertainment November 12 18,607 18,607
12 NSw Medarot Classics Plus Kabuto Ver./Kuwagata Ver. Imagineer November 12 18,492 18,492
13 PS4 Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory Square Enix November 11 18,120 18,120
14 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle Nintendo November 6 12,986 31,624
15 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,390 3,261,225
16 NSw Piofiore no Banshō - Episodia 1926 Idea Factory November 12 8,528 8,528
17 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,545 1,559,387
18 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18 6,132 379,303
19 PS5 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Activision November 13 6,045 6,045
20 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,352 3,877,266

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 2-8
