Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 9-15
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
CoD: Black Ops Cold War, AC Valhalla, Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin top chart
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Activision
|November 13
|84,475
|84,475
|2
|PS4
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla
|Ubisoft
|November 10
|45,055
|45,055
|3
|NSw
|Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
|Marvelous
|November 12
|32,906
|32,906
|4
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|32,585
|5,974,018
|5
|NSw
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|October 30
|31,073
|270,347
|6
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|24,115
|1,807,723
|7
|PS4
|Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
|Marvelous
|November 12
|22,955
|22,955
|8
|PS4
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|November 12
|22,882
|22,882
|9
|NSw
|Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory
|Square Enix
|November 11
|22,813
|22,813
|10
|PS5
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|November 12
|18,640
|18,640
|11
|PS5
|Demon's Souls
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|November 12
|18,607
|18,607
|12
|NSw
|Medarot Classics Plus Kabuto Ver./Kuwagata Ver.
|Imagineer
|November 12
|18,492
|18,492
|13
|PS4
|Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory
|Square Enix
|November 11
|18,120
|18,120
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle
|Nintendo
|November 6
|12,986
|31,624
|15
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,390
|3,261,225
|16
|NSw
|Piofiore no Banshō - Episodia 1926
|Idea Factory
|November 12
|8,528
|8,528
|17
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,545
|1,559,387
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18
|6,132
|379,303
|19
|PS5
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Activision
|November 13
|6,045
|6,045
|20
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,352
|3,877,266
Source: Famitsu