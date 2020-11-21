Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Stargazer Anime's 1st 3 Minutes Streamed

Screenings start on Friday with weekly bonus summary videos

The game company Frontwing posted the first three minutes from Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer , the sequel to the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime, on Saturday.

Along with the first three minutes of the new anime, Frontwing is streaming a 90-second video to summarize the story thus far in the first Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime, as retold by the character Thanatos ( Akane Tomonaga ):

The summary video will also play during the first week of the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer screenings. It is one of four different versions of the summary video, which will rotate every week during the first month of screenings.

The theaters screening the sequel anime will hold exclusive advance sales of the Blu-ray Disc version, as well as the traditional pamphlet with cast and staff interviews that Japanese theaters sell.





The anime will open in theaters in Japan on Friday .

The sequel tells the story of the "Vol. 3" game. The anime will feature returning characters Rena, Maki, and Tohka, as well as the new character Gumi.

The anime's cast are reprising their roles from the previous anime. Akio Watanabe , the original character designer for the Grisaia franchise , is returning as the character designer for the sequel. Bibury Animation Studio is again producing the anime.

The first Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime based on Frontwing 's game of the same name opened in March 2019 at Tokyo's EJ Anime Theater Shinjuku and at four other theaters in Japan. Sound Cadence Studios is producing an English dub that will be included on the Blu-ray Disc release of the anime.

Anime director Tensho founded the new animation studio Bibury Animation Studio to produce the anime as its first work. Tensho also wrote and supervised the scripts. Watanabe served as the anime's character designer and chief animation director. Ryuichiro Yamakawa planned and produced the anime. Frontwing funded the anime on its own instead of using a production committee.

The Campfire crowdfunding campaign for Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer reached its 10 million yen (about US$92,000) goal less than 24 hours after it launched last July. Each episode was originally planned to be 60 minutes long and would adapt one volume of the original visual novel.