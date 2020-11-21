Stalker Jokers Manga Creator Hiromichi Ōga Passes Away

The official website for Kodansha 's Evening magazine revealed on November 13 that manga creator Hiromichi Ōga passed away on November 6 due to aortic dissection.

Ōga and manga artist Hiroto Ōishi ( Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei manga) launched the Stalker Jokers ( Stalker Jōka-dan, or Stalker Purification Team) manga in Evening in July 2018, and the series later moved to the Comic Days website. The manga changed to digital-only volumes, starting with the fourth volume on May 22. Kodansha released the fifth volume digitally on November 11.

The manga's story takes place in a distorted version of modern-day Japan where there is a large "stalker problem." The number of incidents increases every day, and it is up to the dark to purify the darkness.

Kodansha 's notice on November 13 stated that Kodansha is discussing the matter with Ōishi regarding the future of the manga, and will announce that decision at a later date

