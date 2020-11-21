News
Viz Media, Manga Plus Publish Sakamoto Days Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
2nd chapter launches on November 29
Viz Media and MANGA Plus published the first chapter of Yūto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days manga on Saturday. The second chapter launches on November 29.
MANGA Plus describes the manga:
Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!
Suzuki launched the manga in the 51st issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Saturday. Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019. Suzuki also published two one-shot manga on Shonen Jump+ in 2019.
Sources: Shonen Jump's Twitter account, Viz Media, Manga Plus