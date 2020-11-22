Sk8 the Infinity Anime's TV Ad Reveals, Previews Opening Theme by Rude-α

The staff for director Hiroko Utsumi ( Banana Fish , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Free! Eternal Summer ) and animation studio BONES ' ( Eureka Seven , My Hero Academia ) original anime project Sk8 the Infinity revealed on Saturday that rapper Rude-α ( Dr. Stone ending theme) will perform the show's opening theme song "Paradise." The show's Twitter account is also streaming a commercial for the anime, featuring the song.

The anime will premiere on ABC TV and TV Asahi 's "ANiMAZiNG!!!" programming block starting on January 9. The show will air at 2:00 a.m. on Saturdays.

The show stars:

Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Michinori Chiba ( Basilisk , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is designing the characters. Ryō Takahashi ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) is composing the music.

Additional staff includes:

The anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race at an abandoned mine with no rules. Langa, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S along with Reki. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."



