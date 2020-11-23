D.N.Angel Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

New complete edition of manga volumes will begin in January

Kadokawa 's online listing for the January 2021 issue of Monthly Asuka magazine reports that Yukiru Sugisaki 's D.N.Angel manga will end in three chapters. The issue will ship on Tuesday.

Kadokawa 's Monthly Asuka magazine reported in February 2019 that the manga was approaching its climax, and Sugisaki reported this past September that the manga will end in "a few chapters."

The manga's story centers on a 14-year-old boy named Daisuke Niwa who tries to declare his love to the girl of his dreams but fails. Instead, whenever he thinks about the girl, he transforms into the legendary phantom thief known as Dark Mousy.

Sugisaka launched the manga in the magazine in 1997. The series went on hiatus in 2005 and returned in 2008, but Sugisaka did not conclude the story. Kadokawa released the manga's 15th compiled book volume in 2011. Tokyopop published the manga's first 13 volumes in North America.

The manga resumed in Monthly Asuka in May 2018.

The complete "New Edition" of the manga will ship two volumes a month for five months from January to May. This edition, which was previously slated to begin publishing this year, will include the manga contents from the 15 volumes of the manga's original edition, as well as the newer chapters of the manga from its recent resumption up through its ending (including volumes 16-18, which were released digitally in January 2019, July 2019, and March 2020). Each volume will have around 330 pages, will feature new covers, and will be A5 in page size.

Xebec studio adapted D.N.Angel into a television anime series in 2003, and A.D. Vision and Discotek Media released the anime in North America.