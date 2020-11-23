Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tops your name., Frozen to Become #3 All-Time Film in Japan

Mugen Train earns 25.9 billion yen as 2020's #5 film & #1 animated film worldwide

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime has sold a total of 19,397,589 tickets for 25,917,043,800 yen (about US$247 million) in 39 days — thus earning more than Makoto Shinkai 's your name. (23.35 billion yen) and Disney's Frozen (25.03 billion yen) to become the third highest-earning film of all time in Japan. Only Titanic (26.2 billion yen) and Spirited Away (30.8 billion yen) now sit above it. Mugen Train is now also the second highest-earning anime film in Japan.

After the final totals are in, Mugen Train should top China's Legend of Deification as the highest-grossing animated film worldwide in 2020, and it should displace Dolittle as the #5 film worldwide in 2020.

Starting on Saturday, participating theaters will give filmgoers one million copies of the second bonus A5-size card with an exclusive illustration (seen above) by ufotable .

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's Twitter account

Update: Precise box office totals and information on the new bonus card added.