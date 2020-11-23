Netflix Debuts Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise Series on December 30

Netflix announced on Monday that Transformers : War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise, the second season in the CG-animated Transformers : War for Cybertron Trilogy series, will debut on Netflix on December 30. The announcement also had an accompanying teaser clip.

All seems lost, but the war rages on. Transformers : War For Cybertron Earthrise debuts December 30 #TransformersWFC pic.twitter.com/Cey7bGe3f4 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 23, 2020

Netflix describes the story:

With the Allspark gone, Megatron is forced to confront the harsh reality that his Decepticons are trapped on a dying Cybertron. Meanwhile, lost in the darkest reaches of space, Optimus Prime and his team embark on a desperate mission, unexpectedly running into ... the spacefaring Mercenaries.

The Transformers : War for Cybertron CG series serves as a tie-in to Hasbro 's multi-year toy line of the same name. The Siege subline launched in 2018, followed by this year's Earthrise and next year's Kingdom.

Polygon Pictures is animating the overall CG series, and Rooster Teeth is producing with Polygon Pictures and Allspark Animation . This year's Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege season had six 22-minute episodes, and Netflix had teased two more seasons after Siege. FJ DeSanto ( Transformers : Titans Return , Transformers : Power of the Primes ) is the showrunner. Polygon Pictures also animated the Transformers Prime and Transformers: Robots in Disguise series.

Polygon Pictures is perhaps best known for the two Ajin television anime series and film trilogy, and the Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy. Its latest works include the Human Lost film and this year's Drifting Dragons series.

Source: NXOnNetflix Twitter account via Transformer World