Tokyopop Adds Laughing Under the Clouds, 5 More Manga

TOKYOPOP confirmed with ANN six new titles for release from April to June next year. Tokyopop is also expanding its English language trade distribution through a partnership with Independent Publishers Group (IPG). IPG announced the partnership on Saturday and stated that it will include joint distribution of the upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness graphic novel as well as the following titles in April:

Title: Laughing Under the Clouds ( Donten ni Warau , pictured right)

Creator: Karakara-Kemuri

Debut Date: April 6, 2021

Summary: Under the curse of Orochi, the great demon serpent reborn every 300 years, Japan has been shrouded in clouds for as long as anyone can remember...

The of the samurai is at an end, and carrying swords has been outlawed. To combat the rising crime rates, an inescapable prison was built in the middle of Lake Biwa. When brothers Tenka, Soramaru and Chutaro Kumo are hired to capture and transport offenders to their final lodgings in this prison, they unexpectedly find themselves faced with a greater destiny than any of them could have imagined.

Karakara began serializing the manga in the magazine in 2011, and the final chapter was published in May 2013. Mag Garden published the final volume of the manga on August 2013. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime in 2014. Funimation streamed the series as it aired with both English subtitles and an English broadcast dub, one of two shows that debuted its broadcast dubbing strategy. The manga has also inspired several stage plays and a live-action film that opened in February 2018.



Title: Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide ( Bokura no Chikyū no Arukikata )

Creator: Mone Sorai

Debut Date: April 13, 2021

Summary: Super serious Asahi Suzumura and laidback, easygoing Mitsuki Sayama might seem like an odd couple, but they made a deal; they'll vacation around the world and when they get back to Japan, they'll get married.

As they travel from country to country, the different people, cultures and cuisine they encounter begin to bring them closer together. After all they're not just learning about the world, but about themselves too.

Mag Garden 's Magicomi website started serializing the manga in December 2019. Mag Garden shipped the first compiled volume of the manga on July 14.



Title: I Was Reincarnated as the Villainess in an Otome Game but the Boys Love Me Anyway! ( Akuyaku Reijō desu ga Kōryaku Taishō no Yōsu ga Ijōsugiru )

Creator: Sou Inaida, Ate

Debut Date: April 20, 2021

Summary: Mistia Erlaine is the daughter of a noble family who just started at high school. She's surrounded by a group of adoring classmates and her charming fiancé. Everything seems perfect.

Except that this world is actually a dating sim called “Kyun Love”, and she's destined to become the main character's evil rival! Mistia is determined to do everything she can to avoid her fate but it's not as easy as it sounds. Especially when all the boys keep falling in love with her!

Ate's manga adapts Sou Inaida's light novel of the same name. The Shōsetsu ni Narō website started serializing the novel in April 2018. TO Books publishes the novels in English and shipped the second compiled volume on Friday. The manga will launch in Japan this winter.



Title: Disney Manga : Stitch and the Samurai ( Tono-sama to Stitch, previously announced)

Creator: Hiroto Wada

Debut Date: April 27, 2021

Summary: While fleeing the Galactic Federation, Stitch's spaceship malfunctions and he makes an emergency landing... not in Hawaii, but in sengoku-era Japan! Discovered by the brutal warlord Lord Yamato and his clan, Stitch's incomparable cuteness is no match for the battle-weary samurai, who decides to bring the "blue tanuki" home with him. Will Stitch's love of chaos turn into a formidable advantage for the samurai's influence? Or will his cute and fluffy form disarm the noble lord's stern façade?

Kodansha 's Comic Days website started serializing the manga on January 13. Kodansha shipped the second compiled volume of the manga on October 14.



Tokyopop also confirmed two more titles that it will publish in May and June:

Title: Mame Coordinate

Creator: Sachi Miyabe

Debut Date: June 15, 2021

Summary: The story focuses on Mame Himekawa, a plain girl lacking in self-confidence, but nevertheless dreams of being a top model. While she succeeds in getting herself scouted for modeling auditions, she keeps bombing auditions due to being from the country and not knowing city etiquette. Her life makes huge turn when she meets a strange but passionate manager.

Miyabe launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū magazine in March 2016, and ended it in February 2018. Tokuma Shoten published the manga's fifth and final volume in May 2018.



Title: Like Two Peas in a Pod ( Nita Mono Dōshi no )

Creator: Gorō Kanbe

Debut Date: May 25, 2021

Summary: The story centers on two teenage boys both named Tanaka, who are similar in almost everything, including height, test scores, sprint times, and favorite things. However, when one of the Tanakas takes an interest in a girl, but sees the other Tanaka hanging out with her, a rift of frustration begins to form that slowly turns into sorrow.

Kanbe launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Magicomi website in October 2019. Mag Garden published the manga's first compiled book volume on June 15.

Tokyopop previously published Kanbe's Don't Call Me Dirty and Don't Call Me Daddy manga on January 7 and June 16 earlier this year, respectively.



