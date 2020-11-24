Violet Evergarden Film Stays in Top 10 for 10 Straight Weeks

Sells 1.3 million tickets for 1.9 billion yen since September 18

Kyoto Animation 's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime has sold 1,331,085 tickets for a cumulative total of 1,912,896,400 yen (about US$18.31 million) after 10 weeks at the Japanese box office. The film ranked #8 in yen earned in its 10th weekend at the box office, and ranked #9 in the number of tickets sold. The film has consistently ranked in the Japanese box office's top 10 in all 10 weeks since its opening.

To celebrate the film's long run, theaters that have already screened the film will once more start handing out three exclusive short story booklets to filmgoers on Friday. Theaters that begin their Violet Evergarden screening run on Friday or later will instead hand out the "postcard from Ecarte Island" that were first offered on November 13.



The film opened in Japan on September 18, and it ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film is the first new Japanese anime film (as opposed to compilation films) to open in Dolby Cinemas, with Dolby Cinemas screenings beginning on November 13.

Kyoto Animation postponed the film's opening in Japan due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was slated to open in Japan on April 24. This was the second delay for the film, as it was originally slated for a January 10, 2020 opening in Japan.

The franchise 's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan last September, and it screened for at least five weeks. The film eventually earned a cumulative total of 831 million yen (about US$7.90 million). Netflix debuted the anime on April 2.

Source: Oricon