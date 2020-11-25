Voice Actor Masaya Onosaka Diagnosed with COVID-19, But Is Now Asymptomatic

Actor had a fever but is stable with no fever, cough now

Voice actor Masaya Onosaka 's agency Aoni Production announced on Wednesday that Onosaka has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Onosaka received his PCR test result on Tuesday. The announcement noted that Horiuchi is currently asymptomatic for the COVID-19 disease, and that his condition is stable with no fever or cough.

Aoni Production reported that Onosoka had developed a fever late Saturday evening, and visited a hospital the next day. He then underwent a PCR test and received the positive result on Tuesday.

The agency stated that it is taking appropriate measures, according to guidance from medical experts and government agencies, to ensure the health of its patrons, actors, and staff. The company also apologized for causing concern and inconvenience.

Some of Onosaka's most notable roles include Vash the Stampede in Trigun , True Form Kerberos in Card Captor Sakura , Ken Washio in the 1994 Gatchaman OVA , Fokker in Power Stone , Takeo Takakura in Magic User's Club! , Ichiro Mihara in Angelic Layer , Shiro Mibu in The SoulTaker , Leeron in Gurren Lagann , Isaac Dian in Baccano! , France in Hetalia - Axis Powers , Azazel in You're Being Summoned, Azazel , and Pri-Pri-Prisoner in One Punch Man .

Another Aoni Production voice actor , Banjou Ginga , tested positive for COVID-19 on November 5, but he has since fully recovered after treatment and is gradually returning to work.

Sources: Aoni Production, Oricon via Hachima Kikō