Kazu Inabe, Ikumi Fukuda Launch New Sci-Fi Manga in December

Magazine teases "orthodox sci-fi" story

The December issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine revealed on November 20 that manga creators Kazu Inabe and Ikumi Fukuda will collaborate on a new manga that will launch in the magazine's next issue on December 19. The magazine teases the manga as an "orthodox sci-fi story."

Inabe recently ended the Denjin N (Electric Man N) manga (pictured at right) with Yuu Kuraishi and Kuu Tanaka on September 7. The series launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days app in April 2019. Kodansha Comics also publishes Inabe and Kuraishi's Starving Anonymous manga digitally.

Fukuda previously drew a manga adaptation of Yoshiki Tanaka 's Nana Toshi Monogatari ( Seven Cities Story ) novel, which launched in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in April 2017, and ended with its fifth volume in 2019.

