Keitarō Takahashi's 'Hinmin, Seihitsu, Daifugō' Manga Goes on Hiatus

The December issue of Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine announced on November 19 that Keitarō Takahashi 's Hinmin, Seihitsu, Daifugō (Poor Person, Ark of the Covenant, Extremely Rich Person) manga is going on hiatus. The magazine did not state when the manga will return.

Takahashi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in December 2016. Shogakukan shipped the manga's sixth compiled volume on May 19.

The fantasy manga follows high school student Seiya Shigaraki and a spirit of the Ark named Aurelia de Medici in "a world of 'underneath' 'surface' and 'money'."

Takahashi ended his Destro 246 manga in the May 2016 issue of Sunday GX in April 2016, and Shogakukan published the manga's seventh and final compiled volume in June 2016.

Takahashi launched the Jormungand manga about a female arms dealer and her accomplices in Sunday GX in 2006, and he ended the series in January 2012. Shogakukan published 11 compiled volumes for the series. Viz Media published the entire series in North America in 2009-2013.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series and the 12-episode Jormungand Perfect Order sequel series in 2012. Funimation released both series on home video in 2014 and again in 2016.