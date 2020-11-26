Makoto Sanda, Aco Arisaka's Bestia Manga Ends

The January 2021 issue of Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine published the final chapter of Makoto Sanda , Aco Arisaka , and Kashiwa Miyako's Bestia manga on Thursday. The manga's third and final volume will ship on December 26.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Chasing a faint memory from childhood, Asuka Tsukasa travels to London...and falls headlong into fantasy, intrigue, and the piercing gaze of a beautiful beast girl!

Sanda, Arisaka, and Miyako launched the manga in Shōnen Ace in June 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in September 2019. Yen Press published the second volume on October 20.

Sanda's Rental Magica light novel series inspired a five-volume manga by Akiho Narimiya that debuted in 2006. The novels also inspired a 24-episode television anime series that aired in 2007-2008. Right Stuf released the anime on DVD. Sanda also writes the Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files novel spinoffs of Type-Moon 's Fate series, which inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

Arisaka was the character designer for the KADO - The Right Answer anime, and also illustrated the Yume Nikki - I Am Not in Your Dream light novel, which J-Novel Club has published digitally.