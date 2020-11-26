Otomate Reveals New Shūen no Virche Switch Game

Yomi illustrates game set in land where all perish before reaching the age of 23

Idea Factory 's Otomate brand revealed a new Nintendo Switch game on November 20 titled Shūen no Virche - ErroR:salvation- . The game's teaser promotional video below previews the game's characters and setting in the land of Arpecher, where all perish before reaching the age of 23.

The game's staff includes illustrator Yomi, scenario writer Satomi Nakayama, director Misa Yoshida, and producer Fumiyoshi Tatematsu.

The game will release in 2021.