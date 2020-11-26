Shigurui's Takayuki Yamaguchi Ends Efu no Shichinin Manga

Manga about girl surviving through political purges at end of Warring States launched in 2015

The January 2021 issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine published the final chapter of Takayuki Yamaguchi 's Efu no Shichinin (The Seven Palatine Ninja) manga on November 19. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume on February 19.

The manga is set at the end of Japan's Warring States period, as Tokugawa Ieyasu is securing his shogunate by eliminating the the political supporters of the previous shogun Toyotomi Hideyoshi. The manga's story centers on Hyoudou Iori, the daughter of a vassal of legendary samurai Sanada Yukimura, who is hiding out the chaotic age in the frontier lands outside of Imperial control.

Yamaguchi launched the manga in Champion RED in March 2015. Akita Shoten published the manga's ninth volume on June 19.

Yamaguchi drew the Kakugo no Sasume ( Apocalypse Zero ) manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from 1994 to 1996. Media Blasters published the first six volumes of the series in North America in 2005 and 2006. The science fiction series also received an original anime video ( OAV ) directed by Toshihiro Hirano in 1996. The manga inspired a spinoff manga titled Kaika no Susume by Shizuku Ichigono .

Yamaguchi also drew the Shigurui manga, which adapted part of Norio Nanjo 's historical novel Suruga-Jō Gozen Jiai . The manga ended in 2010. It inspired the Shigurui: Death Frenzy television anime series in 2007. Funimation released the anime in North America.