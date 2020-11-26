Shojo Fight Volleyball Manga Goes on 6-Month Hiatus

This year's 24th issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine revealed on Tuesday that Yoko Nihonbashi 's Shojo Fight manga will go on hiatus due to the author's poor health. The manga will resume in the magazine's 11th 2021 issue on May 11, but will enter a new serialization schedule as a "short mini-series."

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English, and it describes the manga:

Ever since that day, Neri Oishi's resolved not to make friends. She's fifteen years old and plays volleyball at Hakuunzan Private Academy Middle School, which is known for producing top players of the sport. Neri's doing everything she can to hold herself back, including hiding that she was the captain of a team that took second place in a national tournament when she was in elementary school. While she's immersed in this team sport, why should Neri have to kill herself? What keeps her from quitting volleyball in spite of that? Get ready for an ensemble volleyball drama!

Nihonbashi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in 2005, and Kodansha published the 17th volume on July 22. Kodansha Comics published the 13th volume in English on October 20. The manga bundled an anime DVD with the sixth volume in October 2009.