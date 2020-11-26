Yuri!!! on Ice: Ice Adolescence Film's 2019 Teaser Trailer Streamed Online

Staff post statement on status of film's ongoing production

The official website for Yuri!!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence ( Yuri!!! on Ice Gekijō-ban: Ice Adolescence ), the anime film for the Yuri!!! on Ice franchise, began streaming a teaser trailer for the film on Thursday. The staff showed the video at a screening event for the original television anime series in January 2019, but had not uploaded the video online before now.

The official Twitter account for the film also posted an English statement on the film's progress, which states the film production is "still ongoing with the aim of further enriching the film," but the staff stated they have not yet "reached the stage where we can announce the release date."

The staff had announced in September 2019 that they had delayed the film from its 2019 opening date. The announcement at that time noted that the film was delayed "in order to substantially scale up the content more than originally planned."

The film features the following returning staff:

The staff announced the film in April 2017. The original 12-episode television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Funimation also streamed an English broadcast dub, and later released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in February 2018.

