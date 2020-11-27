3D CG Anime 'OBSOLETE' Streams With English Dub

Episodes 7-12 debut on December 1

Bandai Namco Arts ' YouTube channel added an English dub to the 3D CG anime OBSOLETE in November. The anime's official website also lists the Blu-ray Disc release as containing English and Japanese audio.

"Part II" of the anime containing episodes 7-12 will debut on December 1. As with the first six episodes, the new episodes will be available all at once on December 1 for YouTube Premium users, or a new episode weekly for free users.

The first six episodes premiered on YouTube on in December 2019 for paid users, and the first episode simultaneously premiered for free. The episodes then streamed for free once a week afterward, and all six are available now for free. Each episode is 12-13 minutes in length.

The show stars:

Hiroki Yamada ( Kaze no Matasaburo ) and Seiichi Shirato (research for Jormungand , Joker Game , Princess Principal ) are directing the anime at the CG animation studio Buemon . Gen Urobuchi ( Fate/Zero , Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Psycho-Pass ) is credited for the original work and is also supervising the series' scripts. Skrillex and Nik Roos wrote and produced the anime's opening theme "obsolete," while TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND performs the ending theme "ORB-SOLUTION."

The "real robot" anime is set on Earth in an alternate timeline with 2.55-meter-tall (about 8.4-foot-tall) neurally operated mecha known as Exoframes (Enhanced Xenobiological Organic FRAMEs). The Exoframe technology originated from aliens who made contact with humanity in 2014, and asked to trade one ton of limestone in exchange for one Exoframe. Cheaper than aircraft, tanks, or firearms, and usable by anyone, Exoframe usage easily spread throughout the world.

