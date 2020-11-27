Itachi's Haganai Manga Ends

Adaptation of light novels launched in 2010

Itachi's Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends manga ended in the January 2021 issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine on Friday.

The manga entered its climax in the 18th compiled book volume in October 2019. The volume also revealed that the series would end in its 20th volume in 2020. The manga's 19th volume has yet to ship.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Recent high school transfer student Hasegawa Kodaka is pathetically inept at making friends. Kodaka is an outcast, with his natural blonde hair which he inherited from his deceased English mother and his unpleasant, fierce gaze. When he comes across the brash loner Mikazuki Yozora, who typically chats with her imaginary friend, the two outsiders become the unlikeliest of allies. Realizing that they have no hope of a normal social life, the two rejects decide to form a group called "The Neighbors Club" in order to make friends and maybe even learn a thing or two about social skills. As luck would have it, five new members join the club who are more socially awkward than they are. Will these quirky misfits ever make normal friends, or are they all doomed to social failure?

The manga adapts Yomi Hirasaka and illustrator Buriki 's Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai light novel series. The manga launched in Monthly Comic Alive in 2010. Seven Seas Entertainment also released Chiruwo Kazahana and Shirabi 's Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends - Now With 50% More Fail! manga spinoff as well as bomi and Kiurian 's Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends - Club Minutes manga spinoff.

Hirasaka and Buriki launched the light novel series in 2009, and ended it with its 11th volume in September 2015. The light novel series inspired two television anime, video anime spinoffs, and a live-action film. Funimation released the two television anime seasons on home video.