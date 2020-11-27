News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 16-22

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Momotaro Dentetsu, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity debut at #1, #2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19 345,697 345,697
2 NSw Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity KOEI Tecmo Games November 20 173,215 173,215
3 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 37,290 6,011,308
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 36,069 1,843,792
5 NSw Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle Epic Games November 17 31,267 31,267
6 PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Activision November 13 25,208 109,683
7 NSw Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo October 30 24,201 294,548
8 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,568 3,274,793
9 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 12,859 1,608,879
10 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle Nintendo November 6 11,464 43,088
11 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,978 1,568,365
12 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18 8,649 387,952
13 PS4 Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Marvelous November 12 7,529 30,484
14 PS4 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony Interactive Entertainment November 12 7,437 30,319
15 PS4 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft November 10 6,918 51,973
16 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,595 3,883,861
17 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,357 3,607,895
18 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 6,037 3,801,742
19 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 5,157 429,934
20 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 4,647 930,903

Source: Famitsu

