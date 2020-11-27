News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 16-22
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Momotaro Dentetsu, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity debut at #1, #2
Japan's Game Ranking: November 16-22
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19
|345,697
|345,697
|2
|NSw
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|November 20
|173,215
|173,215
|3
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|37,290
|6,011,308
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|36,069
|1,843,792
|5
|NSw
|Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle
|Epic Games
|November 17
|31,267
|31,267
|6
|PS4
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Activision
|November 13
|25,208
|109,683
|7
|NSw
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|October 30
|24,201
|294,548
|8
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,568
|3,274,793
|9
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|12,859
|1,608,879
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle
|Nintendo
|November 6
|11,464
|43,088
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,978
|1,568,365
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18
|8,649
|387,952
|13
|PS4
|Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
|Marvelous
|November 12
|7,529
|30,484
|14
|PS4
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|November 12
|7,437
|30,319
|15
|PS4
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla
|Ubisoft
|November 10
|6,918
|51,973
|16
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,595
|3,883,861
|17
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,357
|3,607,895
|18
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|6,037
|3,801,742
|19
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|5,157
|429,934
|20
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|4,647
|930,903
Source: Famitsu