Sasuga no Sarutobi's Fujihiko Hosono Draws 2-Part Mini-Series Manga

Hakuboku "E-sports x romance" manga launches on December 10

This year's 23rd issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine revealed on Wednesday that Fujihiko Hosono will draw a two-part mini-series manga titled Hakuboku (Black and White, manga pictured left below) that will launch in the magazine's next issue on December 10.

The magazine teases the manga as an "E-sports x romance youth turnabout story," and centers on two characters named Riku Sumiya and Akane Shiragao who have a chance to get closer. Riku grew up in an impoverished household, while Akane is beautiful and good at sports.

Hosono recently ended his Buddy Dog manga on October 24. Hosono launched the manga in Big Comic in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on September 30. The story follows the lives of a man named Aizawa, his family, and their robotic pet dog Robo Bud.

Hosono serialized the original Sasuga no Sarutobi manga from 1980 to 1984 in Shogakukan 's Zōkan Shonen Sunday magazine. Shogakukan published the seventh and final compiled volume in July 1984. The series inspired a 69-episode television anime beginning in 1982. Hosono ( Crusher Joe ) launched the Sasuga no Sarutobi G manga in Monthly Hero's in June 2017. The manga ended in September 2019.