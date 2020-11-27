Wit Studio Animator Kyoji Asano Attends 2 Online Meet and Greet Events on December 5

Emmanuel Bochew, interpreter and manager, will organize a third event on the Meet and Greet website, after those with artist Hiroshi Watari and director Masahiko Komino . The new event will feature animator and character designer Kyoji Asano. This event is described as a collaboration with Wit Studio .

Asano, who also worked for Production I.G , is known for his work on The Knight of Eon , Attack on Titan , Psycho-Pass , Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit , and Great Pretender , among others.



The event will be held on the Zoom online service in two different panels. The first panel, Online Live Drawing, will run for two hours on December 5 at 2:00 a.m. EST, and will feature an illustration a viewer can win. The second panel, Meet and Greet Online, will be limited to 15 viewers for 90 minutes, on December 5 at 10:00 p.m. EST. Participants will receive an HD illustration. Participants of each event will receive an edited archive of the video.

Here are the details of the event:

Online Live Drawing

~~~~~~

Schedule: December 5 from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. EST

Price: US$10

Audience members can submit one question by form to the guest

The MC will ask questions during the live drawing

(The guest may choose the questions)

A surprise guest will help the MC

A maximum of 300 audience members can attend

Meet and Greet Online

~~~~~~

Schedule: December 5 from 10:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. EST

Price: US$40

Live discussion with Kyoji Asano

Attendees can ask two questions to the guest (with the first in written form)

A maximum of 15 audience members

A lottery draw will award a viewer a signed Artbook EDGE, sent by trackable mail via the Japan Post



Reservations are available now via the Meet and Greet website.

Source: Press release