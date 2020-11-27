News
Wit Studio Animator Kyoji Asano Attends 2 Online Meet and Greet Events on December 5
posted on by Bruno de la Cruz
Emmanuel Bochew, interpreter and manager, will organize a third event on the Meet and Greet website, after those with artist Hiroshi Watari and director Masahiko Komino. The new event will feature animator and character designer Kyoji Asano. This event is described as a collaboration with Wit Studio.
Asano, who also worked for Production I.G, is known for his work on The Knight of Eon, Attack on Titan, Psycho-Pass, Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit, and Great Pretender, among others.
#MGonlineJP mission 3@asanovic7 avec @WITSTUDIO_APP 5/12/20 2h online live drawing Meet&Greet 1h30 FR&US Évent officiel Inscription => 15/11 ~ Stay tuned @Animeland_mag @CoyoteMag @ADNanime @alltheanime_fr @Crunchyroll_fr @Animascopefr @mangavore @manga_news pic.twitter.com/vizOP4c4Pu— Meet and Greet Online JP (@MGonlineJP) November 13, 2020
The event will be held on the Zoom online service in two different panels. The first panel, Online Live Drawing, will run for two hours on December 5 at 2:00 a.m. EST, and will feature an illustration a viewer can win. The second panel, Meet and Greet Online, will be limited to 15 viewers for 90 minutes, on December 5 at 10:00 p.m. EST. Participants will receive an HD illustration. Participants of each event will receive an edited archive of the video.
Here are the details of the event:
Online Live Drawing
~~~~~~
Schedule: December 5 from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. EST
Price: US$10
Audience members can submit one question by form to the guest
The MC will ask questions during the live drawing
(The guest may choose the questions)
A surprise guest will help the MC
A maximum of 300 audience members can attend
Meet and Greet Online
~~~~~~
Schedule: December 5 from 10:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. EST
Price: US$40
Live discussion with Kyoji Asano
Attendees can ask two questions to the guest (with the first in written form)
A maximum of 15 audience members
A lottery draw will award a viewer a signed Artbook EDGE, sent by trackable mail via the Japan Post
Reservations are available now via the Meet and Greet website.
Source: Press release